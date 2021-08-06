Silver Alert: Deputies searching for man with dementia in Kanawha County
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Thomas Lucas.
Deputies say he has dementia, heart problems, high blood pressure, and kidney disease, and he hasn’t been seen since 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
According to deputies, Lucas drives a 2019 Ford Escape with a license plate that reads: 9KH873.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with buttons, blue jeans, and a ball cap.
If you see him, call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.