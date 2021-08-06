Suspect wanted in vehicle break-ins, minivan theft

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for a minivan theft, as well as seven vehicle break-ins that happened overnight Thursday in the Point Pleasant area.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened between 11 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday in the area of Staffhouse Road and Grandview Avenue.

The minivan was stolen along Grandview Avenue, deputies say. They say the suspect also stole a handgun from one of the vehicles, so he could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-675-3838 or 304-675-9811.

