Suspect wanted in vehicle break-ins, minivan theft
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for a minivan theft, as well as seven vehicle break-ins that happened overnight Thursday in the Point Pleasant area.
According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened between 11 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday in the area of Staffhouse Road and Grandview Avenue.
The minivan was stolen along Grandview Avenue, deputies say. They say the suspect also stole a handgun from one of the vehicles, so he could be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-675-3838 or 304-675-9811.
