Advertisement

Suspect wanted in vehicle break-ins, minivan theft

Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for a minivan theft, as well as seven...
Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for a minivan theft, as well as seven vehicle break-ins that happened overnight Thursday in the Point Pleasant area.(Mason County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Deputies need your help finding the person responsible for a minivan theft, as well as seven vehicle break-ins that happened overnight Thursday in the Point Pleasant area.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened between 11 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday in the area of Staffhouse Road and Grandview Avenue.

The minivan was stolen along Grandview Avenue, deputies say. They say the suspect also stole a handgun from one of the vehicles, so he could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-675-3838 or 304-675-9811.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Seth Donald recorded himself killing his grandfather.
Police say man video recorded grandfather’s murder
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Those who knew the victim, Maurice Sill, say he led a profoundly active life.
Man allegedly killed by own grandson remembered for active life

Latest News

Mask Guidance
Masks required for public colleges and universities in Kentucky
agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
The 5400 of Ohio River Road was shut down Friday afternoon following an accident with entrapment.
Woman taken to hospital after crash
West Virginia State University pays off student account balances