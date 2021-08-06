Advertisement

West Virginia State University pays off student account balances

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – West Virginia State University (WVSU) has paid off the account balances for more than 2,900 students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVSU has paid off the balances owed to the university for all degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students from March 13, 2020, through the summer 2021 term. In all, five academic terms were impacted, spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021.

The university utilized more than $816,000 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established by the federal CARES Act to cover the tuition, fees, room and board and other unpaid student account balances owed to the school.

“We understand the past two years have been a hardship for our students and their families and we wanted to take this action to help ease their financial burden,” said WVSU Vice President and Chief of Staff Ericke S. Cage. “We did not want an unpaid balance owed to the university to be a reason that someone chose not to continue with their education.”

Students who qualify do not need to take any action to have their account balances paid off, the funds will be automatically applied.

Students will be notified by the WVSU Cashier’s Office within the next five business days that their balance has been paid off. However, eligible students can log into their MyState account to view their updated billing statement.

WVSU is still enrolling for the fall 2021 semester with classes beginning August 16. Returning students who have not yet done so are still able to register for classes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Seth Donald recorded himself killing his grandfather.
Police say man video recorded grandfather’s murder
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
Those who knew the victim, Maurice Sill, say he led a profoundly active life.
Man allegedly killed by own grandson remembered for active life

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor | “Individual choice is the most important thing”
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to...
Delta variant now reported in 32 W.Va. counties
Multifest returns at Haddad Riverfront Park with live music
Multifest returns at Haddad Riverfront Park with live music
WVSU gets upgrades to sports facilities
WVSU gets upgrades to sports facilities