Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow...
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow event.(San Francisco Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in San Francisco posted a photo on social media Wednesday showing a woman hanging out of car holding what appears to be an assault rifle.

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac in July during an illegal sideshow event.

Sideshows are usually a spontaneous gathering to show off vehicles with “burnouts,” spinning “donuts,” or street racing.

Officers with the police department’s traffic division worked up a case to identify, seize and impound the vehicle.

It is unclear if the woman has been identified or arrested.

On July 11th, 2021, during an illegal sideshow event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadillac...

Posted by San Francisco Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

