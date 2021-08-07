Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 5400 of Ohio River Road was shut down Friday afternoon following an accident with entrapment.
Woman taken to hospital after crash
Dispatchers tell WSAZ a semi went off the roadway and struck a building. (AP)
Driver severely injured after truck crashes into building
Kentucky man drowns in ocean while visiting Myrtle Beach, coroner says
Law enforcement rescued a man in the Ohio River below the Silver Bridge Friday morning.
Deputies rescue man in Ohio River
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing Friday to discuss the state's efforts in response to...
Delta variant now reported in 32 W.Va. counties

Latest News

Driver severely injured after truck crashes into building
Driver severely injured after truck crashes into building
Firefighters battle house fire
West Virginia State University pays off student account balances
West Virginia State University pays off student account balances
Masks required for public colleges and universities in Kentucky
Masks required for public colleges and universities in Kentucky
Multifest underway in Charleston
Multifest underway in Charleston