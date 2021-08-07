‘Camp Falcon’ scheduled to start next week in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page that the department’s annual kids camp was combining with the David School’s first-ever Camp Falcon First Responders Camp.

“We wanted to honor first responders,” said Principal of David School Bryan Lafferty. “The first phone call I made was to Sheriff Hunt. He was excited about it and agreed to sponsor the entire event for us.”

The ultimate goal of the camp is to familiarize the children with local law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS crews and teach them a bit about what they each do in their specific jobs.

“We just want to demonstrate a bit of everything that these first responders do,” said Lafferty. “We also want to make them aware of what to do in the event of an emergency.”

Lafferty also mentioned he does not want money or the lack of a ride to get in the way of children coming and enjoying themselves at Camp Falcon.

“We didn’t want any of that to knock any of the kids out of going,” said Lafferty. “It’s completely free and we will also provide two pick-up spots for our buses.”

The day camp lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting on Monday, Aug. 9th to Friday, Aug. 13th. Lafferty says buses will be picking kids up at Archer Park in Prestonsburg as well as the public library in Eastern, Ky. but you can also bring your child to David School for parent drop-off or pick-up.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.