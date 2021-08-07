Dispatchers: Semi truck crashes into building; driver injured

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Gallia County first responders are on scene of a wreck along state Route 7.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of SR 7.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ a semi went off the roadway and struck a building.

The driver was injured as a result of the crash, but information about the extent of their injuries has not been released.

The Gallipolis Fire Department and Med Flight responded to the call.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.