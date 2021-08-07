First Warning Forecast | Few storms Saturday, then heat ramps up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While most locations have stayed dry these past few days, a couple showers still managed to pop up across the Tri-State. More areas are likely to get in on a passing shower or storm Saturday, but it is nothing to wash out any outdoor plans as plenty of dry hours will still be seen throughout the day. Then, attention turns to a heatwave starting Sunday and lasting through the middle of next week with temperatures in the 90s. Scattered showers and storms stay in the picture for many days this coming week, but coverage is just that - scattered.

Saturday morning starts with a mainly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Partial sunshine returns as the day goes on, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

During the afternoon and evening hours, widely scattered showers and storms develop across the region. A couple may be strong enough for a downpour and gust of wind but should not linger too long in any one location. Activity fades after sunset.

Expect a mainly clear sky Saturday night with patchy fog as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky with an isolated shower or two possible; most locations stay dry. High temperatures top out around 90 degrees.

For Monday, expect a mostly sunny, dry, and hot day as temperatures reach the mid 90s. Any kids headed back to school certainly need to find ways to stay cool.

Tuesday stays hot with highs in the low 90s, although scattered showers and storms return to the forecast.

Scattered showers and storms stick around Wednesday through Friday under a partly cloudy sky each day. While afternoon temperatures reach the 90-degree mark again on Wednesday, they’ll fall slightly to the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday.

