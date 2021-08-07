First Warning Forecast | Hot stretch coming up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After starting with temperatures below seasonable norms, August is about to turn the page to a time more reminiscent of the “dog days of summer.” Expect highs in the 90s through the middle of the week with a surge in humidity making it feel even hotter during the afternoons. However, the heat does not last forever, as increased storm chances towards the end of the week bring the return of more comfortable temperatures.

A lingering shower/storm or two is possible through sunset Saturday, otherwise expect a dry evening with decreasing clouds. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Expect a mainly clear sky Saturday night with patchy fog as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a mostly sunny sky with a stray shower or two possible; most locations stay dry. High temperatures top out around 90 degrees.

For Monday, expect a mostly sunny, dry, and hot day as temperatures reach the mid 90s. Any kids headed back to school certainly need to find ways to stay cool.

Tuesday stays hot with highs in the low 90s, although scattered showers and storms return to the forecast and can quickly cool any locations that get in on a downpour.

Scattered showers and storms stick around Wednesday through Friday under a partly cloudy sky each day. While afternoon temperatures reach the 90-degree mark again on Wednesday, they’ll fall slightly to the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday, a few showers linger in the morning, followed by drier conditions during the afternoon. High temperatures should be more comfortable, rising to the low 80s.

