Advertisement

Greenup County reports more than 100 COVID cases

More than 100 COVID cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky, this week.
More than 100 COVID cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky, this week.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – More than 100 COVID cases are reported in Greenup County this week.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the 105 new cases range from a 3-month-old girl to a woman in her 80s.

The latest cases were tallied from Saturday through Friday.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 4,074 positive cases and 3,838 recoveries throughout the county.

There have been 63 virus-related deaths.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Seth Donald recorded himself killing his grandfather.
Police say man video recorded grandfather’s murder
John Nelson is only accepting fully vaccinated customers at his hair salon in Charleston.
Hair salon only accepting fully vaccinated customers
The 5400 of Ohio River Road was shut down Friday afternoon following an accident with entrapment.
Woman taken to hospital after crash
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard in San...
Sailor charged with setting fire that destroyed warship is from Kentucky
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’

Latest News

University pays off student balances
American Rescue Plan Application
Residents voiced their displeasure with what they view as a misplaced priority.
Milton residents take water concerns to City Council
Diamond Lewis, owner of Sideburns Stadium Cuts in Russell, Kentucky, donated 300 pairs of...
Hometown Hero | Diamond Lewis