Greenup County reports more than 100 COVID cases

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – More than 100 COVID cases are reported in Greenup County this week.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the 105 new cases range from a 3-month-old girl to a woman in her 80s.

The latest cases were tallied from Saturday through Friday.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 4,074 positive cases and 3,838 recoveries throughout the county.

There have been 63 virus-related deaths.

