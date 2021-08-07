Milton residents take water concerns to City Council

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday a Milton resident shared pictures on social media of brown, murky water that came out of the faucet at his home on Glenwood Street.

Many people in Milton have been sharing such pictures for several years.

“When I run baths, it’s extremely discolored,” Allison Womack said. “It’s brown, yellow.”

Tuesday night, Milton City Hall was packed with residents voicing their displeasure with what they view as a misplaced priority.

City Council met to vote on a $7.9 million sewer improvement project, but neighbors steered the discussion back to their discolored water, asking why there doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency to fix that issue.

“Right now, our city is prioritizing a sewage project over prioritizing clean water,” Womack said.

City officials have said the discoloration is caused by a buildup of manganese in the old water pipes. They say water leaves their plant looking clear but can get discolored on its way to homes.

“It’s 2021, and we live in the United States,” Kelsi Miller said. “We’re not in the Third World or a developing country. Our water should be clean.”

The town secured a $2 million grant for the sewer project, but desired grant money for a water improvement project has yet to materialize.

The motion to approve the sewer funding was tabled Tuesday and will be taken up again at the next council meeting.

Town leaders say some new water lines have already been put in.

Hydrants in Milton are scheduled to be flushed next week beginning Monday to clear out lines and ensure hydrants are working properly.

The city clerk says customers may experience less pressure briefly.

The town is expected to be calling and letting people know where they can get water in the meantime.

