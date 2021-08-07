Advertisement

Multifest underway in Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multifest is back for the 31st year at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.

The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food.

Friday night’s party was headlined by local band H-Town. The event continues Saturday with performances by Silk and Rob Base.

On Sunday, the Ying Yang Twins will be in town.

Vendors from throughout the country have made their way to the Capital City to celebrate diversity.

