First Warning Forecast | Heat, storms dominate weather pattern this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the second week of August, it should come as no surprise that heat and storms will be the main points to talk about. Temperatures are hottest to start the week before subsiding into the weekend. Meanwhile, numerous storm chances are expected through the work week before also waning into the weekend.

A couple pop-up showers remain possible through sunset Sunday evening. Otherwise, expect a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight.

Overnight stays clear and quiet with patchy fog. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

For Monday, expect a mostly sunny and hot day as temperatures reach the mid 90s in the afternoon. A late-day shower or storm is possible across western portions of the region.

Tuesday stays hot with highs in the low 90s, although passing showers and storms return to the forecast and can quickly cool any locations that get in on a downpour.

Periods of showers and storms stick around Wednesday through Friday under a partly cloudy sky each day. While afternoon temperatures reach the 90-degree mark again on Wednesday, they’ll fall slightly to the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday, a few showers linger, but drier conditions filter in as the day goes on. High temperatures should be more comfortable, rising to the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

