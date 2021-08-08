Advertisement

Police searching for missing elderly man

Police say 90-year-old John Bowyer walked away from CAMC General Hospital around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.(Charleston Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charleston police are searching for a 90-year-old man who walked away from CAMC-General Hospital Sunday morning.

Investigators say John bowyer, 90, was last seen walking away from the hospital around 10:30 a.m. They say Bowyer has dementia.

Police describe Bowyer as 5′10″ and 150 lbs. Bowyer was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and brown dress shoes.

Right now, Charleston Police are working with the West Virginia State Police to activate a silver alert.

While Bowyer is from Raleigh County, he resides at Montgomery General Elderly Care.

He also has family in the Hico area.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

