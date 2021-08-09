14-year-old killed in UTV crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 14-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a UTV.

It happened on Sunday in Leivasy just after 7 p.m.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, three juveniles were riding a UTV in their yard when the driver lost control, which caused the UTV to roll over. The person riding in the middle was thrown off. She died from her injuries.

The other two juveniles had minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.