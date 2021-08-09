63 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky., another death

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Sixty-three new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County since Saturday, and another person has died.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center released that information Monday, saying the latest death involved an 86-year-old woman. Her death brings the overall death toll to 79 people.

The newest cases range from a 3-year-old boy to a 79-year-old woman. Eleven cases involve people younger than 18.

A 77-year-old man is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 5,482 positive cases and 3,430 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.