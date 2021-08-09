Back-to-school in Kanawha County: Masks required for several grades

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Schools across the country are welcoming students back to the classroom this week, many who are looking for a fresh start after the pandemic disrupted in-person learning in 2020 and spring of 2021.

Monday, the first bell rang for students in Kanawha County.

With the arrival of the delta variant, many schools in the region are taking health safety precautions as students make their return.

Last week, the Kanawha County School Board announced that masks will be required for students in grades Pre-K through 5th grade.

“We’re facing this (Delta) variant that is traveling faster than the original strain,” said Board Member Ric Cavender. “We have an opportunity to keep it at bay and to stop it as much as we can, I feel like we should take every opportunity we can to do that.”

The requirement is mandatory for everyone inside Pre-K through 5th grade school buildings, including parents and guests.

Masks are also required on buses that run students in Pre-K through 5th grades, whether you are vaccinated or not.

For students in grades 6th up to 12th, masks will be optional.

Mask recommendations for schools vary based on changes in the pandemic and from one community to the next.

The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education released back-to-school guidance for the 2021-22 school year last week and only offered recommendations for county school boards, not requirements.

West Virginia Dept. of Education releases back to school guidance document

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.