Cabell County launches student internet connectivity survey

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools is encouraging students and families to complete its Student Internet Connectivity Survey.

The district has established this online survey to gather input on quality broadband availability in students’ homes.

This will assist the district as it applies for federal support to improve connectivity for learning.

The survey is meant to be taken by all students and families, whether or not they have access to consistent, reliable broadband service.

Tap here to take the survey.

