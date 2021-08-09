Children in Kanawha County head back for new school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday morning, children in Kanawha County had an early wake-up call as they got ready for their first day of school.

“It was a little rough this morning, especially (since) last year wasn’t consistent,” said Kaitlin Walker, a parent at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School.

Walker, a mother of three, said her children are still getting used to the new rules.

At Mary C. Snow, children were welcomed in the doors with a round of applause. In Kanawha County, students in grades pre-K through fifth are required to wear a mask.

For children in sixth through 12th grades masks are optional. School officials say every students’ desk will have a desk shield, in addition to the masks.

“I think with the mask mandate, and each child having their own desk shield that social distancing isn’t that big of an issue,” said Destiny Spencer, principal of Mary C Snow West Side Elementary School.

Spencer says at least 20 kids will be in a classroom this year. Children will also be allowed to eat in the cafeteria and leave the classroom for special classes. Previously, students were confined to only a few areas during the day.

