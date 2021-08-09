Councilwoman pushes for upgrades to McKinley Pool

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - McKinley Pool has been a joyful, summer sanctuary for decades. Jeanette Langford is the current pool manager, but she has memories of swimming there as far back as the late 1960s. She used to bring her children who always had a good time.

“They would get on the high dive because I had told them, ‘do not get on that high dive, do not do that!’ It frightened me to death and they loved that,” Langford said.

Through the years, the condition of the pool has declined. City Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon says that the city now has the funds to renovate it.

“This is our only pool, this is our only asset,” Gordon said. “There are so few things for kids to do here to have fun during the summertime, so we really need to take care of this pool.”

Renovating the pool would include updating the filtration system, and improving the concrete surface outside of the pool. It comes with a price tag of $720,000. On Monday, a proposal to authorize the funds appeared before City Council for its first reading. It proposes that $400,000 from the General Fund and $320,000 from the Capital Improvement Fund be used to make those upgrades.

“We’ve not put anything into the pool for probably the last couple of decades, and these repairs would last at least another 15 years. So if you take that money and stretch it out over 15 years, it’s still very cost-effective,” Gordon said.

City Council will likely not vote on this proposal until it reaches a third reading. Gordon hopes it will be approved so that project designs can be submitted, and work can be completed before the pool reopens in 2022.

