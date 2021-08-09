Deputies investigating fatal shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened along Hookersville Road around 3:46 p.m. Saturday.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a residence for a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, Nathaniel James Wood, inside. He died from a gunshot wound in the neck.

No charges have been filed. Deputies say this is believed to be a domestic situation.

The incident is under investigation.

