Advertisement

Friends trapped in flooding elevator

By Marlo Lundak, Lauren Melendez, Tara Campbell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - What was supposed to be a quick ride in an elevator became a nightmare scenario for a group of friends, as water started to flood in.

WOWT reported one of them was recording on their phone and captured the moment the same floodwaters sweeping through downtown Omaha first came rushing in to the apartment elevator.

Tony Luu and his three friends were trapped and desperately calling for help. His friend frantically dialed 911, while Luu phoned his roommate who is a maintenance employee for the building.

“I said, ‘Hey, I need you to come help me; I’m stuck in an elevator. I might die if I don’t get out here soon,’” Luu said.

Daylon and Drayton Stapp, now positioned to be first responders, rushed to the basement. They quickly found themselves in a similar yet equally dangerous position.

Luu is 5′7, and by that point the water was just below his chin. He fought to kick the door open as his friends on the other side tried to pry it apart as best they could.

Nearly 10 minutes later, their collaboration was successful. And it’s likely a story they’ll never forget

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 90-year-old John Bowyer walked away from CAMC General Hospital around 10:30 a.m....
Elderly man who went missing from hospital found
Crews return money to granddaughters after rerouted a truck carrying $25,000 of mistakenly...
Grandmother’s ‘trash’ becomes treasure again after sanitation workers recover lost $25,000
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel in Cross Lanes.
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel

Latest News

This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
Back To School Pantry Prep
Back To School Pantry Prep
Sen. John Thune discusses infrastructure on Capitol Hill.
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) reacts to infrastructure vote
A horrifying moment: What was supposed to be a quick ride in the elevator became a nightmare...
Friends trapped in flooding elevator