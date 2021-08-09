Girls Night In: High Hopes, Bright Future

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Girls Night Out’s annual fundraiser raises critical operating funds for the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program which helps victims of domestic violence and their children in Kanawha, Clay and Boone counties.

Last year alone Resolve served 2,022 victims thanks in part to the funds raised by Girls Night Out.

To learn more on how to get involved in this year’s virtual event happening August 8-14, please visit gnowv.com

