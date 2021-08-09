Advertisement

Gold medal worthy snack ideas

By Josie Fletcher
Aug. 9, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Energy Balls

Ingredients

  • ⅔ cup nut butter
  • ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup old fashioned oats
  • ½ cup ground flax seeds
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Directions

  • Combine all 5 ingredients in a medium bowl. Stir to combine. Place in the refrigerator for 15-30 minutes so they are easier to roll.
  • Roll into 12 bites and store in the fridge for up to a week.

Sour Patch Kids Grapes

Ingredients

  • 1-2 pounds of seedless green grapes
  • 1 package of lime Jell-O
  • 1 package of flavored Jell-O, optional

Directions

1. Line a rimmed baking tray with foil.

2. Pull the grapes off the stem and place in a colander, rinse the grapes off under cool water and spread out on the tray.

3. Sprinkle the grapes with the Jell-o powder as you shake the tray so the grapes are rolling in the powder. Once the grapes are covered with the powder place in the freezer.

4. Once they’re frozen they can be place in a Ziploc bag for storage.

5. Before eating let the grapes thaw for 5-10 minutes.

If using flavored Jell-O sprinkle it on with the lime powder. You will still want the lime powder for the sourness it gives.

