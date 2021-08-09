Advertisement

Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”

(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – “You are taking a hell of a risk if you are not vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said Monday during his press briefing regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, six West Virginia counties are now listed as red on the County Alert System Map, Marshall, Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, Wyoming and McDowell.

Ten counties are still color-coded as green.

‘You don’t want to mess around with this delta variant,” said Gov. Justice. “Things are going to be really tough. They are probably going to continue to get tougher in the weeks ahead.”

Gov. Justice said according to West Virginia Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Marsh, 91 percent of new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state are the delta variant.

“It’s everywhere.”

“If you are in any kind of crowd of people, a third of those people have not been vaccinated. And it may even be more in certain places.”

During the press briefing, Gov. Justice held up a USA Today article showing the spread of the COVID-19 variant with a map of the country titled, “We are failing one another. This is America’s fourth COVID-19 surge. It didn’t have to happen. Let’s end it now.”

Gov. Justice pointed to West Virginia and noted that states to the south are all red as the Delta variant spreads.

“Hang in there West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 9, 2021, there have been 3,176,205 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 170,199 total cases and 2,972 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 71-year old male from Marshall County, and a 63-year old male from Nicholas County.

4,010 cases of COVID-19 are currently considered active in the state.

163,217 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications so far.

69 percent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,571), Berkeley (13,306), Boone (2,239), Braxton (1,075), Brooke (2,291), Cabell (9,329), Calhoun (411), Clay (555), Doddridge (658), Fayette (3,749), Gilmer (920), Grant (1,337), Greenbrier (2,956), Hampshire (1,956), Hancock (2,905), Hardy (1,605), Harrison (6,454), Jackson (2,350), Jefferson (4,924), Kanawha (15,918), Lewis (1,434), Lincoln (1,634), Logan (3,411), Marion (4,851), Marshall (3,728), Mason (2,200), McDowell (1,711), Mercer (5,383), Mineral (3,026), Mingo (2,853), Monongalia (9,613), Monroe (1,262), Morgan (1,306), Nicholas (1,989), Ohio (4,462), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (980), Pocahontas (702), Preston (2,998), Putnam (5,579), Raleigh (7,365), Randolph (2,959), Ritchie (784), Roane (695), Summers (878), Taylor (1,361), Tucker (563), Tyler (786), Upshur (2,132), Wayne (3,358), Webster (627), Wetzel (1,480), Wirt (479), Wood (8,205), Wyoming (2,171).

