Increased COVID cases lead to visitation policy changes

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The visitation policy at Logan Regional Medical Center is undergoing some changes due to increased COVID-19 cases.

The hospital made that announcement Monday, saying the policy was effective as of then.

It includes the following stipulations:

- There will be one visitor per patient permitted in the Emergency Department.

- There will be one visitor allowed to accompany Surgery and Endoscopy patients.

- There will be one visitor per patient permitted from 12pm-6pm for inpatient visitation.

- OB patients can have two support persons.

- Pediatric patients can have two parents/guardians.

- Inpatient Rehab there will be one visitor per patient permitted from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- ICU/CCU Critical Care Units visiting hours will remain the same, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., with two visitors per patient.

- Physician Practice offices patients can have one support person accompany them.

The hospital also posted these visitation reminders:

- Visitors will be screened before being permitted to enter the hospital or physician office.

- Visitors must wear an appropriate mask while in the facility.

- Visitors must not congregate in waiting room areas and must maintain social distancing.

- Visitors should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer upon entry and departure from patient rooms and the facility.

