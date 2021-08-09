Advertisement

Jensen Castle wins U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RYE, N.Y. (WKYT) - Kentucky golfer Jensen Castle won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship on Sunday afternoon.

She defeated Arizona’s Vivian Hou 2 and 1 on Sunday during a 36-hole marathon. She birdied the No. 35 hole to win the title.

Castle became the first player in school history to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur. She is the first No. 63 seed to win the event and the third No. 63 seed in United States Golf Association history to win a title since seeding began in the 1980s, according to the USGA.

“Still hasn’t registered,” Castle said. “It feels like just another tournament, but then I step back and I’m like, this is a USGA event with so much history, and I just can’t imagine.”

Castle joins the likes of golf legends Julie Inkster (1980-82), Grace Park (1998), Morgan Pressel (2005), Danielle Kang (2010-11) and Kristen Gillman (2014, 2018) to win the event. She is the top finisher in a field that included a record 1,560 entries when qualifying began two months ago.

The junior-to-be at Kentucky navigated this week through a field of 156 players and captured one of the final two spots from stroke play in a 12-for-2 playoff to make match play and then defeated some of the nation’s best amateur golfers.

“(Hitting) fairways and greens (in regulation) was all I thought of and here I am holding this heavy trophy,” Castle told the Golf Channel moments after her clutch putt on hole No. 17.

“I can’t even begin to describe how excited we are and how unbelievably proud we are of Jensen,” UK head coach Golda Borst said. “This is an amazing accomplishment, and she is so very deserving. She earned this win the whole way and what a way to do it. Jensen’s passion for the game was on full display and the whole country got to see the strong competitor that we get to work with every day. We are lucky to have Jensen and so, so happy for her. Wow, what a win.”

