Kanawha County Schools reporting positive cases, student quarantines

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in students from last week.

Officials say while they did not see positive individuals showing up to school Monday, they are being transparent and reporting positive cases from the week before school began.

School nurses have done contact tracing and some students were notified of quarantine Monday, according to a spokesperson, and KCS will be posting the positive cases on their tracking page just as they did for the 2020-2021 school year.

