Advertisement

Kanawha County Schools reporting positive cases, student quarantines

KCS will be posting the positive cases on their tracking page just as they did for the 2020-2021 school year.
KCS will be posting the positive cases on their tracking page just as they did for the...
KCS will be posting the positive cases on their tracking page just as they did for the 2020-2021 school year.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in students from last week.

Officials say while they did not see positive individuals showing up to school Monday, they are being transparent and reporting positive cases from the week before school began.

School nurses have done contact tracing and some students were notified of quarantine Monday, according to a spokesperson, and KCS will be posting the positive cases on their tracking page just as they did for the 2020-2021 school year.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 90-year-old John Bowyer walked away from CAMC General Hospital around 10:30 a.m....
Elderly man who went missing from hospital found
Crews return money to granddaughters after rerouted a truck carrying $25,000 of mistakenly...
Grandmother’s ‘trash’ becomes treasure again after sanitation workers recover lost $25,000
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel in Cross Lanes.
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
14-year-old killed in UTV crash

Latest News

Sixty-three new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky, since Saturday, and another...
63 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky., another death
Allen Ray Flemings, who's from Crum, West Virginia, faces several charges after a vehicle...
Man arrested after two-state pursuit in stolen vehicle
Coach Bobby Pruett's biography
Purpose & Passion: Bobby Pruett & the Marshall Years
Multifest back bigger and better than ever
Multifest is back, bigger and better than ever