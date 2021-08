HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Adam Bryan and Alondra Johnson stopped by Studio 3 to announce the second annual Live On Olde Main concert.

10 bands from near and far took the stage on August 7 for a great cause.

Live music, food vendors, raffles and more provided the entire family a great night of music and fun in downtown St. Albans.

