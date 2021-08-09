Advertisement

Man arrested after two-state pursuit in stolen vehicle

Allen Ray Flemings, who's from Crum, West Virginia, faces several charges after a vehicle...
Allen Ray Flemings, who's from Crum, West Virginia, faces several charges after a vehicle pursuit from West Virginia into Catlettsburg, Kentucky.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit through parts of Kentucky and West Virginia, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Allen Ray Flemings, who’s from Crum, fled from deputies on U.S. 52 after a traffic stop Sunday night and sped into Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Deputies say the Catlettsburg Police Department took over the pursuit, and Flemings used his vehicle to hit two Catlettsburg Police cruisers.

Investigators say Allen, who was wanted on a parole violation, faces possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing charges in West Virginia.

Catlettsburg Police charged him with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree assault with a vehicle, first-degree fleeing and evading, receiving a stolen vehicle, aggravated DUI, and drug possession.

