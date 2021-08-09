Advertisement

Man injured in shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot and injured Sunday morning in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of 9th Avenue at 2:30 a.m.

Police say the 41-year-old man was shot once in the forearm.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for a non life-threatening injury.

Further information has not been released at this time.

