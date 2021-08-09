Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at a motel.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Rodeway Inn in the 300 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.

Firefighters say flames were showing when they arrived on scene.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No one was injured.

No one was in the room and guests in rooms nearby were able to get out.

It’s believed the air conditioner unit maybe the source of the fire.

Emergency crews were called to the Rodeway Inn Monday morning to put out a fire. (Courtesy: Nitro Fire Dept.)

Goff Mountain Road was shut down, but is now back open to traffic.

