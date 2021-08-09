Putnam County Schools not requiring masks for return to school

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Schools has released its guidance for the return to school for the 2021-2022 school year.

The first day of school for students in Putnam County is August 24.

The district will be implementing the following measures:

There will be no mask requirement in place

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout school buildings

Tissues will be available in each classroom

Desks and frequently touched areas will be cleaned regularly

Restrooms will be sanitized throughout the school day while students are present Other frequently touched areas i.e. doorknobs, tabletops, stair rails, etc. will be sanitized on an established schedule

Hallway traffic will socially distance to the greatest extent possible

Class equipment that will need to be used by multiple students will be sanitized regularly

Alternate water sources and disposable cups will be made available

Pick-up and drop-off procedures will be developed by building-level administrators Parents will be required to remain outside the school building to get students

School administration will communicate campus-specific arrival and dismissal procedures

When it comes to cases requiring quarantine, students who have been vaccinated do not have to quarantine.

However, for individuals who are not vaccinated, those identified within three to six feet of an infected person will be required to quarantine instead of quarantining an entire class.

In the classroom setting, close contact excludes students who are within three to six feet of an infected students where both students are wearing masks.

The district says guidance is subject to change as additional information about the virus becomes available.

