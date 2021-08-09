Summer heat and thunder too

Advertisement

Dog day heat with thunder this week
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A wave of near 90 degree heat set in this weekend and will last all week. Only the proximity of a thundershower on any given day will help to temporarily quell the heat. Of course at the same time, when it does rain the temperature drops but the humidity rises to offset the cooling. In addition, the haze level will be heightened all week long!

Monday evening’s garden variety showers did help to resuscitate brown lawns that were going dormant during the August dry spell. Where it rained on Monday, Tuesday will start with patchy dense fog. Lows near 70 will feel quite sticky in the rained upon area.

Now with developing drought conditions into Central and Eastern WV, temperatures have been consistently warmer by day (many more 90 degree days) and cooler at night (many more good sleeping nights in the low 60s).

For this week the trick will be trying to time and place showers and thunderstorms as for the first time in two weeks the forecast is a for an inch or more of rain this week across the entire region.

Daily highs near 90 and lows 65-70 will be around through Friday.

