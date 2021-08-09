The Ying Yang Twins perform at Multifest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- D-Roc and Kaine, the Ying Yang Twins, took over Charleston during their performance on Sunday at Multifest.

The hip-hop duo are known for hits like “Salt Shaker,” “Wait (The Whisper Song),” and collaborations on songs like “Get Low” by Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz.

Their performance marked the finale of Multifest, which celebrates cultural diversity, art, and culture.

The hit making duo tell WSAZ they wanted to create a family atmosphere and enjoy seeing their fans smile as they perform.

