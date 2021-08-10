Advertisement

$50,000 worth of drugs seized during bust

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine,...
During the traffic stop, troopers seized 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine and one gram of marijuana worth approximately $50,000.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a man and woman from Michigan after a stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine and one gram of marijuana worth approximately $50,000.

On August 2, at 8:45 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima with Kentucky registration for a headlight violation on state Route 728.

Troopers detected an odor of marijuana and a baggie was located. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The driver, Brianna I. Love, 26, and passenger, Isreal Crumpton, 27, both from Detroit, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first and second-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $55,000 fine.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas County deputies say a 14-year-old girl has died after a UTV accident over the weekend.
One teenager killed, two injured, in UTV crash, fire officials aiming for UTV safety course
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel in Cross Lanes.
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel
Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”
Morgan Ruley said it only took a week before the virus claimed her grandfather's life.
Woman mourns grandfather’s loss to COVID
Shooting
Deputies investigating fatal shooting

Latest News

College Cooking 101 | Toaster salmon and skinny frosty
College Cooking 101 | Toaster salmon and skinny frosty
The Nest Day Spa in Russell
The Nest Day Spa in Russell
Brown Dog Yoga | Yoga for Newbies
Brown Dog Yoga | Yoga for Newbies
Testing your balance with Coach Chris
Testing your balance with Coach Chris
Riverside Library
Riverside Public Library