Cash prize winner announced in final round of W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

Waldeck works at Walgreens Pharmacy in Shepherdstown. Among her job duties over the past several months, she has worked administering doses of COVID-19 vaccines to West Virginians.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pharmacy worker was given a cash reward from Gov. Jim Justice Tuesday for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kara Waldeck was the runner-up cash prize winner in the final round of giveaways in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

The pharmacy worker is now $588,000 dollars richer.

Waldeck works at Walgreens Pharmacy in Shepherdstown. Among her job duties over the past several months, she has worked administering doses of COVID-19 vaccines to West Virginians.

Waldeck, who is from Charles Town in Jefferson County but was visiting Southridge Golf Range and Larobi’s Pizza in Charleston for her grandfather’s birthday, was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog.

Earlier in the day, a healthcare worker from Beckley was given a brand-new truck through the vaccination campaign.

Man wins truck in final round of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes

