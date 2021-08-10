Advertisement

College in West Virginia announces COVID fee

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be charged a non-refundable $750 COVID fee for the Fall 2021 semester at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

According to Wesleyan’s website, the new fee will be charged to all students who have not provided a proof of vaccination by September 7.

Wesleyan students who do not submit a proof of vaccination status or who are not vaccinated will also be required to undergo weekly surveillance testing. This testing will be conducted by WVWC officials. The cost will be covered by the COVID Fee charged to all unvaccinated students.

Students, faculty, and staff who have been fully vaccinated are able to return to normal on-campus activity, may go maskless, and take the personal public health precautions they choose.

Students, faculty, and staff who have not been fully vaccinated must wear a mask indoors at all times and maintain a social distance, including in classrooms, dining hall, residence halls, wellness center, and at all indoor venues on campus.

Students who are unvaccinated will be limited in the use of facilities and other indoor venues.

Students who are unvaccinated will be subject to student judicial action if they do not adhere to the “Arrival on Campus” policies regarding wearing masks, COVID-19 testing and social distancing.

You can confirm your vaccination status by clicking here.

About 90% of Wesleyan’s faculty and staff have been vaccinated and a large percentage of students have already confirmed vaccination as well, according to Wesleyan’s website.

The College’s “Arrival on Campus” policies also apply to campus guests, visitors, and alumni.

