COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise at SOMC

SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio.
SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio.(wsaz)
By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Health officials at Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) in Portsmouth say they are seeing an increase in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

SOMC currently has 27 patients with COVID-19 being treated at the hospital.

At this time last year, Dr. Tanya Escalona says the hospital usually had an average of about 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. She says 95% of the patients who are currently hospitalized did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“You will see it in their faces. They are very sad, very tearful, and a little bit remorseful about not getting the vaccine sooner than later,” Escalona said. “Some of them will really be up front with you and ask you, what will happen to me tomorrow? Should I call my family members in?”

Dr. Escalona attributes the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations to Scioto County’s 35% vaccination rate.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 25 new cases Monday for Scioto County, bringing the total to 7,128 since the start of the outbreak.

