FCC reveals new broadband coverage maps

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Broadband Data Task Force has published a new map that shows data on 4G LTE mobile broadband networks and availability throughout the United States and was released on Friday.

This first-of-its-kind map provides the public with more information on mobile service coverage while the Federal Communications Commission works to fully institute information as part of the Broadband Data Act.

The map shows 4G LTE mobile coverage as of May 15, 2021, with broadband and voice on separate layers, for each of the nation’s four largest mobile carriers: AT&T Mobility, T-Mobile, UScellular, and Verizon.

These four mobile wireless service providers have voluntarily submitted the coverage data used to create this map as part of the effort to improve the data on mobile broadband availability throughout the United States that is collected and made available to the public by the Commission.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, has been battling the FCC to get updated and accurate maps for years.

“The FCC recently released a new interactive map that shows West Virginia is literally a big hole in broadband coverage across the nation,” Manchin said. “This map is a good first step and will help West Virginians figure out if the FCC says they have broadband coverage or not. I encourage every West Virginian to take a speed test if the map doesn’t line up with what they experience on a daily basis, and I will continue working with the FCC to fix the incorrect broadband maps and increase broadband access for all West Virginians.”

Once the Broadband Data Collection is fully implemented, the FCC’s broadband maps will include additional layers and functions.

For fixed internet service, the maps will show – on a house-by-house, location-by-location basis – where broadband internet access service is available, meaning that it has a broadband connection or could be connected within 10 business days with a standard installation.

The FCC will standardize location data through the use of a Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric, a common dataset of all structures in the United States where mass-market fixed broadband internet access service can be installed.

The Broadband Data Collection maps will also incorporate systems and processes for the validation and verification of provider-submitted data to improve their accuracy, as well as a user-friendly challenge process that will allow consumers, state, local, and tribal governments, and other third parties, to dispute the information shown on the maps.

