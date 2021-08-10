Advertisement

Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws

FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal...
FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal judge ruled Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, that several of Indiana’s laws restricting abortion are unconstitutional, including the state’s ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that several of Indiana’s laws restricting abortion are unconstitutional, including the state’s ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions.

The judge’s ruling also upheld other state abortion limits that were challenged in a broad lawsuit filed by Virginia-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance in 2018 as it fought the denial of a license to open an abortion clinic in South Bend.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued a permanent injunction against the telemedicine ban, along with state laws requiring in-person examinations by a doctor before medication abortions and the prohibition on second-trimester abortions outside hospitals or surgery centers.

Barker also ruled against state laws requiring that women seeking abortions be told human life begins when the egg is fertilized and that a fetus might feel pain at or before 20 weeks.

The state attorney general’s office has been defending those laws in court. The office didn’t immediately reply Tuesday to a request for comment but has appealed similar rulings against Indiana abortion laws to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals,

