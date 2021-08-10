Advertisement

Guideline changes | Marshall University to require masks

(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to the increasing prevalence of cases of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, Marshall University is revising its guidelines for facial coverings.

Beginning this Wednesday, Aug. 11, masks are required for everyone in all indoor spaces on university property, regardless of vaccination status.

Instructors can choose to teach either while wearing a mask/face shield or while standing behind the plexiglass barrier in the classroom.

Masks are not required in private residence hall rooms or personal office space.

The following guidelines will be in place at the beginning of the semester and may be modified as circumstances change:

  • Marshall does not require the COVID-19 vaccine; however, it is strongly encouraged. Students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester and employees should submit their current vaccine status in the online Vaccination Registry to help university officials gauge whether or not herd immunity has been reached on campus. The registry offers several possible responses, including an option to not disclose vaccine status.
  • We will be testing all unvaccinated individuals—employees and students—throughout the semester. Our goal is to test every unvaccinated person once a week, as feasible. Vaccinated students and employees are exempt from testing requirements unless requested as part of contact tracing protocols.
  • The university is returning to its regular academic calendar for fall 2021.
  • All students must sign an agreement to comply with public health expectations and all policies and guidelines.
  • Protocols are in place for case management, quarantine/self-isolation and contact tracing of all cases at the university. If you are exposed, you will not required to quarantine if you have been fully vaccinated against the disease and show no symptoms.
  • Cleaning and disinfection of facilities is done in accordance with protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using Environmental Protection Agency-approved products effective against the COVID-19 virus.
  • University-sponsored travel (domestic and international) continues to be restricted for both students and employees. All international travel must be registered in advance using the online International Travel Registration Form.

More information about fall 2021 protocols will be available on the university’s coronavirus website in the coming days.

