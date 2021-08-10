Herd soccer begins practice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s men’s soccer team won the Division I men’s soccer championship in May in Cary North Carolina. Less than 3 months later the #1 ranked team in the nation is back on the practice pitch.

“I was hoping they wouldn’t vote us number 1 so I could use it as fuel like they’re disrespecting us,” Coach Chris Grassie said half jokingly. “Now we have a different mentality going into things.”

The Herd received 22 of 24 first place votes in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll and the Herd will undoubtedly attract added attention each game out in the 2021 season.

Marshall begins its exhibition season on Friday against NAIA power Rio Grande.

