Kentucky seeing dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re seeing a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Kentucky’s hospitals.

Check out this graphic - it shows that more than 1,100 people are in the hospital with the virus Tuesday. That’s up almost 130 percent from last week. Hospitalizations have been rising for about a month now:

As the delta variant spreads, health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Hospitals are staring to see more COVID-19 patients. Records show hospitalizations went up from nearly 200 at the beginning of July to more than a 1,000 Tuesday. That’s about a 500 percent increase.

Lexington hospitals are seeing higher numbers as well. Last week, UK reported an average of 30 covid patients a day with nearly half in the ICU or on ventilators. The hospital is now requiring vaccines for all employees. Visitors must also wear masks.

As of Tuesday, Baptist Health has 47 covid patients. Officials tell us cases have gradually been increasing over the past three weeks. The hospital has also changed its visitation policies. No overnight visitors are permitted at this time, no visitors under the age of 18, and no visitors for in patient covid cases.

Health officials are stressing the importance of getting the vaccine. They reminding people it’s safe and is the best defense we have against the delta variant.

Hospital officials are steadily monitoring COVID-19 cases and say they will introduce more restrictions if necessary.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.