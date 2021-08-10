Ky. Gov. Beshear announces mask mandate for all private and public schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – “Alarming” – that’s the way Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described the explosion of COVID cases in the commonwealth.

Beshear addressed Kentuckians Tuesday afternoon, saying the delta variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate.

As a result, the governor announced he has issued an executive order requiring masks in all pre-K through 12th grade school settings, both public and private. It applies to all teachers, students, staff and visitors.

“We cannot keep our kids in school if we’re unwilling to put on a mask,” Beshear said.

The governor announced more grim statistics, including 2,500 new COVID cases, seven more deaths, and a positivity rate of 11.05%. He said those numbers are comparable with the COVID surge of early November.

“We should all be highly, highly concerned,” Beshear said. “It’s everywhere, and we all need to act like we’re in that red zone,” he said, referring to 108 red counties throughout Kentucky now. “We’re in the midst of the fastest surge of COVID right now in the commonwealth.”

The governor said he based his school mask mandate on the expertise of physicians like Dr. Scottie Day, a pediatric specialist at the University of Kentucky.

Day said during the governor’s briefing that COVID deaths in children are more than double the number of flu deaths. He said other respiratory illnesses are up significantly among children now -- a trend typically seen during the winter months.

Kentucky Education Assistant Eddie Campbell released the following statement about the mask mandate:

“Our schools count on our elected leaders to do what is best for the safety and health of our children, and to lead with that goal foremost in their minds. KEA supports Gov. Beshear’s mask requirement in all public schools. Requiring masks for all students is vital to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen across the Commonwealth. That is particularly true for students under age 12, who are not currently eligible for vaccination and are, therefore, among those most at risk for infection. Masks are a simple, low-impact, essential precaution that will protect students, educators and families and will hopefully allow schools to remain open. No one wants to return to extended virtual learning or to the society-wide restrictions of 2020. But to avoid that, we must all use common sense to protect ourselves and each other.

“As we all work to ensure safe schools and campuses for in-person learning this school year, vaccines are the most important tool we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Until all students have the option to get vaccinated, it is up to parents, school leaders, and community members to help mitigate risk by modeling good behavior. The alarming spike in COVID cases across Kentucky will only be alleviated when all eligible Kentuckians, young and old, get the vaccine. Until then, our schools, our students, our educators, and our loved ones are still at the mercy of the virus. More than 90 percent of teachers and support staff nationwide have been vaccinated, according to a recent survey. Educators know the importance and value of in-person learning and they are doing their part to ensure that students can continue to learn in-person. But educators cannot do this alone; all public education stakeholders and every member of every Kentucky community needs to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our students in school.”

Regarding the ongoing vaccination effort, Beshear said more than 2.3 million Kentuckians have received at least a first dose. He said the 39 and younger age groups are not getting vaccinated to the extent of the older population.

Most of the counties in eastern Kentucky are less than 40% vaccinated, according to the governor.

