Lincoln County Schools announces virtual option for students with internet

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lincoln County Schools is giving students an option for virtual learning.

It is an option JD Adkins said he is going to consider for his 10th-grader.

“He’s more comfortable virtual than in person,” Adkins said.

He said they have enough access to internet for it to work. Lincoln County Schools said having good internet is a must for any student who wants to learn at home.

People without access to internet aren’t able to sign up.

“It would be difficult for them,” Adkins said. “A lot of people don’t have the funds to afford internet and all that stuff.”

Some say a virtual option could be safer.

“I would consider it because I would just want my kid to be safe,” Adkins said. “With this virus spiking back up its only going to get worse.”

Each student who enrolls will complete a Virtual Student Boot Camp before the first day.

Lincoln County Schools said the virtual option will not be available for kids younger than sixth grade.

Kinsley Barker is in first grade at Hamlin P-K 8. She said going back to school is better.

“My favorite part is recess, but I hate the school work,” Barker said.

She’s not eligible for the vaccine yet, but that won’t stop Kinsley from the mission she’s planning with her friends for the first day of school.

“The first thing is I am probably going to tell them, ‘hey, I am planning a battle up against the boys,’ " Barker said.

The virtual option is still available and as COVID cases climb it is one that parents are once again considering. The deadline to sign up for virtual school in Lincoln County is Aug. 16.

