Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Jackson County, West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm – a case that involved a deadly shooting, according to information from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston’s office.

Christopher Moore, 47, was part of an incident that led up to a man’s death in June 2020. Investigators say it happened at Moore’s home when he got into an argument with another man, accidentally shooting the victim in the back of the head and killing him.

Man facing murder charges following shooting

Moore was prohibited from carrying a gun due to a previous federal drug conviction.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.