Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for federal gun crime

A man from Jackson County, West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm – a case that involved a deadly shooting.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Jackson County, West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm – a case that involved a deadly shooting, according to information from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston’s office.

Christopher Moore, 47, was part of an incident that led up to a man’s death in June 2020. Investigators say it happened at Moore’s home when he got into an argument with another man, accidentally shooting the victim in the back of the head and killing him.

Moore was prohibited from carrying a gun due to a previous federal drug conviction.

