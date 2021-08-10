Advertisement

Marshall University Bill Noe Flight school opens Tuesday

Ribbon cutting for the new flight school is set to Tuesday. The school is open for the fall...
Ribbon cutting for the new flight school is set to Tuesday. The school is open for the fall 2021 semester.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Future pilots are one step flight Tuesday as Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School officially opens at the new facility at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

A ribbon cutting for the school is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The flight school is set to open for the fall 2021 semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 23. Students will earn a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Commercial Pilot - Fixed Wing. The ground and flight courses also will lead to a series of FAA certifications, preparing graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft.

The university received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to start a Part 141 pilot school. The school will help meet the nation’s projected significant need for commercial pilots over the next 20 years. Its ground and flight courses will lead to a series of FAA certifications and will prepare graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft.

Marshall’s classroom building and 12,000-square-foot hangar are located on Eagle Mountain Road, just past the Capital Jet Center.

When in full operation, the Bill Noe Flight School is expected to enroll more than 200 students and produce some 50 commercial pilots annually.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel in Cross Lanes.
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel
Nicholas County deputies say a 14-year-old girl has died after a UTV accident over the weekend.
One teenager killed, two injured, in UTV crash, fire officials aiming for UTV safety course
Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”
Shooting
Deputies investigating fatal shooting
Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the...
It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Latest News

Back to School: Summer School
Back to School: Summer School
Mother grabs toddler off soccer pitch during match
Mother grabs toddler off soccer pitch during match
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Watching Your Wallet: Rental Car Alternatives
Watching Your Wallet: Rental Car Alternatives