Marshall University Bill Noe Flight school opens Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Future pilots are one step flight Tuesday as Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School officially opens at the new facility at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

A ribbon cutting for the school is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The flight school is set to open for the fall 2021 semester, which begins Monday, Aug. 23. Students will earn a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Commercial Pilot - Fixed Wing. The ground and flight courses also will lead to a series of FAA certifications, preparing graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft.

The university received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to start a Part 141 pilot school. The school will help meet the nation’s projected significant need for commercial pilots over the next 20 years. Its ground and flight courses will lead to a series of FAA certifications and will prepare graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft.

Marshall’s classroom building and 12,000-square-foot hangar are located on Eagle Mountain Road, just past the Capital Jet Center.

When in full operation, the Bill Noe Flight School is expected to enroll more than 200 students and produce some 50 commercial pilots annually.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.