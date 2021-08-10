Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas County deputies say a 14-year-old girl has died after a UTV accident over the weekend.
One teenager killed, two injured, in UTV crash, fire officials aiming for UTV safety course
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel in Cross Lanes.
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel
Morgan Ruley said it only took a week before the virus claimed her grandfather's life.
Woman mourns grandfather’s loss to COVID
Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”
KCS will be posting the positive cases on their tracking page just as they did for the...
Kanawha County Schools reporting positive cases, student quarantines

Latest News

To prevent a recurrence of the 400-year flood event that happened in 1977, the U.S. Army Corps...
Pike County flood mitigation projects marks first steps
FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal...
Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws
St. Albans Police are searching for this suspect who ran from officers on a dirt bike on Sunday...
Police searching for dirt bike pursuit suspect
Police searching for dirt bike suspect
Police searching for dirt bike pursuit suspect
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility...
Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7