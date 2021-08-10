Advertisement

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of...
Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of platform rules, it said.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter issued another suspension for the account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday.

The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.

She tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”

Twitter fired back, labeling the post as misleading and prevented her from tweeting for one week.

Greene also was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of sharing misinformation about the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas County deputies say a 14-year-old girl has died after a UTV accident over the weekend.
One teenager killed, two injured, in UTV crash, fire officials aiming for UTV safety course
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel in Cross Lanes.
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel
Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”
Shooting
Deputies investigating fatal shooting
Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the...
It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Latest News

FEMA is planning a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System on Wednesday.
FEMA to conduct a Wireless Emergency Alert test
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
LIVE: $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage
Florida coach who barely survived COVID wants to make sure others don't go through what he did.
Florida teacher survives COVID, tells people 'get vaccinated'
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Sheriff updates reports of gun at Tennessee high school
New teacher begin orientation in Putnam County Schools
New teacher begin orientation in Putnam County Schools